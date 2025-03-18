Bulwell's Conor Millward prepares for professional boxing debut

Conor has the mentorship of Ekow Essuman and Derrick Osaze at DCT Boxing Academy

Conor Millward, the rising star in the boxing world, is gearing up for his highly anticipated professional debut this summer.

This promising young athlete, hailing from Bulwell, has already made a name for himself with his dedication, discipline, and impressive skills in the ring.

How It All Started: Conor’s Journey Into Boxing

Conor, now in his early 20s, began his athletic career in rugby but found his true calling in boxing during his teenage years. Growing up in Bulwell, he often found himself in trouble and involved in street fights. “Funny enough, I kept winning those fights, which sparked something in me,” Conor recalls. His decision to walk into a local boxing gym changed his life, providing him with the structure and discipline he needed to stay out of trouble.

With a super respectable record of 27-6, Conor heads into his first professional fight at the top of his game.

The Gruelling Training Regime

Conor’s dedication to boxing is evident in his rigorous training schedule at DCT Boxing Academy. “I train at DCT Boxing Academy, and a typical week for me involves 8 to 9 training sessions. Most of my work is boxing-focused, but I also incorporate strength and conditioning, as well as regular runs,” Conor explains. His training regimen includes running an average of 10 to 15 miles a week and sparring between 12 to 20 rounds. Conor is also working with Scott Knowles from Freaks Transformations to ensure he makes fight weight while maintaining peak performance, power, and energy levels. Outside the gym, discipline extends to his diet, recovery, and time management, all crucial elements in his performance.

Eyes on the Prize: Preparing for the Professional Debut

With his sights set on making a mark in the boxing world, Conor is laser-focused on preparing for his professional debut. “I don’t have an official fight date yet, but my team is working behind the scenes on something big for the spring or summer,” Conor reveals. His current priority is staying ready, both mentally and physically, to seize the opportunity when it arrives.

Conor Millward, super Forest fan

Conor’s ambitions are clear: to become a British and European champion and bring major boxing events to Nottingham. “For now, it’s about establishing myself on the domestic scene, making a name for myself, and taking each fight as it comes,” Conor states.

Inspiration and Mentorship

Inspiration for Conor comes from legendary boxers and his mentors at the gym. “Legends like Roy Jones Jr., James Toney, and Marvin Hagler have had a huge influence on me – their skill, mindset, and determination are things I constantly study and try to learn from,” Conor shares. Closer to home, he has the guidance of Derrick Osaze and Ekow Essuman. “They’re like big brothers to me, always pushing me, guiding me, and helping me refine my craft. Their mentorship has been invaluable,” he acknowledges.

Gratitude to Sponsors, including Total Reclaims Demolition

Conor also expresses his heartfelt gratitude to his sponsors for their continued support, including TRD. Their backing has been crucial in his journey, allowing him to focus on training and achieving his goals. “I couldn’t do this without the incredible support from my sponsors. They believe in me and my potential, and I’m truly grateful for their unwavering support,” Conor says.

Words of Wisdom for Aspiring Boxers

Conor offers valuable advice for youngsters aspiring to join the boxing world. “Firstly, always listen to your coaches and keep a white belt mentality – never think you’re above learning. Secondly, enjoy your boxing – there’s no point dedicating your time and energy to something if you don’t genuinely love it. And thirdly, stay disciplined, both inside and outside the gym. Talent will only get you so far; it’s your consistency, hard work, and choices that will truly set you apart,” he advises.

Proudest Achievements

Conor’s proudest achievement is turning his passion for boxing into a career. “Boxing is an unforgiving sport, filled with challenges, but the fact that I’ve been able to pursue it professionally is something I’m incredibly proud of,” he says. A standout moment in his journey was boxing in front of Tyson Fury at the age of 22 and winning in style, calling it a highlight in his journey.