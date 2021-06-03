Ausssie Brent Williams smashes a whirlwind 202 as Papplewick & Linby shine with winning double

Ben Trevor-Jones on his way to a match-winning 76

On Saturday Ben Trevor-Jones marked Sam Ogrizovic's last game as captain with 76 in a 116 run win over Mansfield Hosiery Mills before taking over as skipper on Monday when they won by 44 runs at local rivals Hucknall.

“What a first game as captain to go and beat local rivals Hucknall in an absolute thriller,” said outgoing captain Ogrizovic.

“But star of the weekend must be Brent with his 202 not out – it was absolutely unbelievable.

“He has got us off to some flying starts and he is a terrific player. I would not fancy coming up against him this weekend.

“It was a nice way to go out with a convincing win for me on Saturday.

“I don't think we expected to bowl Hosiery Mills out quite so cheaply, so that was a good performance from us second half after being fairly evenly balanced at halfway. We bowled and fielded really well and worked hard.

“It was great to see Ben recapture his form on the Saturday. He is a fine player and I think was leading run scorer in the competition last year.

“He has just had a bit of bad luck and not been getting many starts, so he played a hugely important innings.

“Not having had any runs this year, it was a really important knock and good to see him back among the runs.”

On Saturday Papplewick were put into bat and scored 194 all out, Trevor-Jones with his 76 and Williams with 31, Daniel Harris taking 4-27 and Kieron Garside 3-21.

They then quickly polished the game off for a 116-run win, bowling out the Millers for 78, Patrick Delahunty with some resistance with 41 and Christopher Glover ending with 5-12.

On Monday, with Williams' double century and 31 by Tom Bowers, Papplewick amassed 314-6.