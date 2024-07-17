Hucknall closing in on Premier League third spot after win over Plumtree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall continue to close in on third place in the Nottinghamshire Premier League after a seven wicket victory at Plumtree in a rain-hit game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With third-placed Kimberley suffering an unexpected home defeat to Wollaton, it closed the gap for Hucknall to just four points.

"It was a good win and we were full value for it,” said Hucknall captain Sam Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are closing the gap but we are also aware Wollaton are on the same points behind us after another really good win, so it’s all the play for and we won’t be resting on our laurels.”

Sam Mycock - good all-round display for Hucknall against Plumtree.

Put into bat, Plumtree were all out for 155 in 31.1 overs.

Saad Ashraf was unlucky as he was caught when on 49, Oliver Ward adding 26, overseas player Sam Mycock taking 4-39 from 6.1 overs.

Duckworth-Lewis came into play after rain and the visitors were given a revised target of 63 in 22 overs.

Having scored 89-3, well above the needed rate, when they went off for good, the points were in the bag.

Daniel Blatherwick made 32 and Mycock was 28 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday Hucknall head for West Bridgfordians knowing Kimberley could slip up again at champions Cuckney.

Premier League leaders Cavaliers & Carrington made light work of visiting Papplewick & Linby with a crushing nine wicket win on Saturday.

Choosing to bat, Papplewick were all out for only 83 in 20.3 overs.

Reeling at 8-3, Sakumuzi provided some resistance with 41, but no one else stayed around as Fateh Singh claimed 4-11 in 4.3 overs and Raheem Ahmed 3-24 in five overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reply was short and sweet as Cavs took just 14.2 overs to reach 85-1, openers Viken Kedariya (42) and Savin Pererea (41) doing the business.

This Saturday Papplewick are at home to Radcliffe-on-Trent.

In the Bassetlaw & District Championship Division Worksop were beaten by five wickets in a rain-affected game at Papplewick & Linby seconds.

Worksop were all out for 160 in 43.1 overs. Rain intervened and under Duckworth-Lewis Papplewick were set a new target of 93 from 23 overs but made 146-5. Openers Joe Walker (52) and Ian Hardy (29) set the backbone of the reply with a stand of 75.