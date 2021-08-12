Hucknall enjoying winning run as relegation fears ease

George Buckthorpe on his way to 30.

Saturday's 62 run home win over Mansfield Hosiery Mills eased them into ninth, 26 points clear of the drop now, and captain Sam Johnson said: “I was always keen for us to not worry too much about the table as I always believed we would be okay if we did the right things.

“For the last couple of months we've played some really good cricket and strung together some good performances. “Ultimately in the situation we were in it's the points that matter and we have put together some good victories against some good sides.

“We are really happy how the last couple of months have gone but in equal measure now it's a case of keeping our feet on the ground and aiming to win every game that's put in front of us.

“It's not easy with the sides we've got coming up. But we have to try to finish the season as strongly as possible and get up towards that mid-table area.”

That begins on Saturday at Cavaliers where they can do title-chasing neighbours Papplewick & Linby a big favour.

“We can do ourselves a favour more than anything,” he smiled.

“We are under no illusions. You look through their side and it's littered with star quality that any captain would be delighted to have at their disposal.

“We will just go into the game as we have against Kimberley and Cuckney – we have nothing to fear.

“We respect them as cricketers but equally why not? We go there full of confidence.

“We will go there and enjoy the day and keep doing the things that have given us a run of five wins in seven and see if we can't upset another big gun.”

Against struggling Hosiery Mills Hucknall chose to bat and made 253-8 with 81 for Johnson, 39 for Waseem Fazal, 34 for Adam Brown and 30 for George Buckthorpe, Adam Dobb claiming 4-48.

In reply the Millers were bowled out for 191, Patrick Delahunty making 56 and Mark Smallwood 37, George Blatherwich with 4-48.

Johnson said the win came with a depleted squad.

“It was Robin Maxwell's wedding which meant a lot of the lads who could have come into the side were unavailable and we also had a couple of injuries as well,” he explained.

“We were missing a good amount of players, but we gave a first team debut to a 15-year-old and Premier League debuts to a couple of others as well. So it showed the depth of the club and where we are at.

“We batted well and put a score on the board, then George Blatherwick bowled fantastically well and rightly took the plaudits.

“He took four really important wickets including arguably their three best batters.