And local rivals Papplewick & Linby will hope to take advantage of that this weekend as they play twice to catch up on their game in hand and hope to leapfrog Cavaliers.

Hucknall beat Cavaliers by 35 runs and skipper Sam Johnson said: “We were delighted to beat the league leaders, who were flying.

Beating Papplewick meant a lot to us as a club but this was our best result of the season as it was our next game and so our most important.

Hucknall batsman George Blatherwick - all-round hero against Cavaliers.

“We were focused on trying to be the best version of ourselves and it was good enough to beat them on the day.

“We batted well and could have had more had we batted better in the first 15 overs. I knew it would be competitive with any score over 250-270.

“I thought it was in the balance and we needed early wickets, which we got, and we were pretty good, which is satisfying to say against a good side like that. We executed our game plan well and it bore fruit in this fixture.”

Asked to bat, Hucknall made 271-8, Richard Greatorex 52 and George Blatherwick (52 not out) leading the way with 40 for Johnson and 28 for Mathew Roberts.

Cavaliers were then bowled out for 236 in 46.5 overs, Imran Butt with 88, Shivsinh Thaker with 31 and Blatherwick taking 4-61.

Hucknall travel to Plumtree on Saturday and Johnson added: “They will be tricky opponents who have found their groove in the last six weeks and their overseas player is here now, so it will be a tough test.”

At the same time local rivals Papplewick are at home to title rivals Kimberley in a huge game on Saturday with a trip to Clifton Village on Sunday.

Last weekend Papplewick won by 105 runs at Wollaton.

Brent Williams hit 116, Ben Trevor-Jones 38 and Ben Bhabra 25, Paul McMahon taking 4-36 and Simon Walton 3-43, before Christopher Glover claimed 4-15 off 7.3 overs as Wollaton were out for 112 in 34.3 overs, Daniel Andrew top-scoring with just 28.