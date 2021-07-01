Massive weekend ahead for local Notts Premier League clubs Hucknall and Papplewick & Linby

Hassan Chaudry adds runs for Hucknall against Cuckney last weekend.

Hucknall cock-a-hoop after beating high-flying Cuckney last weekend, face a return game at Cuckney on Saturday followed by the derby at Papplewick & Linby, who are also in the title mix.

“We are away to just about the two best home sides in the league,” said Johnson.

“Cuckney away is a real tough ask. It's a rally difficult fixture for us. And we have a number of players missing as well as our two Notts lads with coronavirus restrictions. So we will be up against it.

“We will be using the whole first team squad and that will be great for the lads coming in who have performed well when called upon.

“You would like to go into every fixture with everyone available including your pros. But it's club cricket so it's not always possible. “Against strong opposition on their home patches, we will go into both games and give a good account of ourselves, roll up our sleeves and try to play some more good cricket and hope to come out the other end with some positivity and points.”

For Papplewick, they have two games in hand that can push them back into the title mix so can't afford any slip-ups at Wollaton or in the derby.

“It's a huge weekend for us and there will be a few ins and outs for availability reasons,” said captain Ben Trevor-Jones.

“I am sure there will be some keen spectators on Sunday at the local derby and if we can try to do the job again against Wollaton on Saturday, Sunday becomes a huge fixture for us. If we get full points this weekend we will be right in the mix.

“We are looking forward to it. But I think Wollaton will be a different challenge at their place. They are a very good team at home.