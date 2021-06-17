Papplewick & Linby are happy to be asked to bat after another victory

Papplewick batsman Louis Bhabra - 54 against Caythorpe.

Papplewick beat visiting Caythorpe by 61 runs after being asked to bat first and Trevor-Jones said: “I was surprised – and it's happened the last two games in a row where I have lost the toss with the intention to bat.

“I am not sure if it's the win/lose format of the competition now as when you chase and win the game you will always get the full points

“But if you set a total and they get within 80/85 per cent of it they can take two points off you.

“My method is definitely to bat first so I am quite enjoying teams sending us in.”

After a weekend off due to Covid concerns, Papplewick returned to make 210-9 in their 50 overs.

Freddie McCann hit 33 and Trevor-Jones 34, but at 99-4 it took Louise Bhabra (54) and Daniel Blatherwick (50) to come in and push things along.

“Playing Caythorpe, we definitely felt it was a game we needed to win if we are looking at finishing in the top couple,” said Trevor-Jones.

“We actually were in a spot of bother after the start when we lost a few wickets in the middle but Louis Bhabra and Daniel Blatherwick pulled us out of trouble and batted really well.”

In reply Caythorpe ended on 149-8, Lyndon James with 31, and Jim Rhodes taking 3-17, and four maidens in his 10 overs, and Ben Bhabra 3-26.

“Jim was at his absolute best on a wicket that the seamers didn't seem to be effective on. He was unbelievable up top,” said Trevor-Jones.

“It was always part of the plan to bowl him as many overs as possible up top to try to create as high a run rate as soon as possible.

“Toby Pettman has been a great addition to our side this season. He just hits such a good length and if there is any seam available he will find it. He has been brilliant.

“With the spinners as well we have so many bowling options at the moment it is a real treat to captain.”

Now sitting third, Papplewick this Saturday head to seventh-placed Plumtree and Trevor-Jones added: “I have never played against them before.

“But judging by what we know they have a couple of very good pros in Ben Compton and Kyle Simmonds, a South African left arm spinner who is a very good batsman too.

“So I think it will be a matter of taking those two wickets definitely with the ball and then come up with a method that, even if we do lose a few wickets, make sure we don't lose too many at the same time and just grind out a score.