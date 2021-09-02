Papplewick & Linby pip rivals Cuckney to win the Derbyshire Premier Cup

Papplewick & Linby celebrate their Derbyshire Premier Cup triumph last weekend.

And they now aim to end the summer on a high by beating Cuckney again at home in their final Nottinghamshire Premier League game this weekend.

Captain Ben Trevor-Jones was delighted to end the season with a trophy.

“We have put in a lot of hard work this year and taken steps in the right direction,” he said.

“That's why it was so satisfying to win on Sunday. I felt everyone turned up and really wanted to make it happen. It was a great way to finish.”

Papplewick were 147 all out, Freddie McCann with 47, Harry Ratcliffe 27 and Trevor-Jones 25, Nick Keast taking 4-24.

But, despite 67 from Keast, Daniel Blatherwick and Ben Bhabra claimed three wickets each as Cuckney were bowled out for 137.

“It was a very tight final and we never had enough runs there. We just kept losing wickets at the wrong time,” said Trevor-Jones.

“We had to knuckle down and had a bit of a flurry at the end.

“To only get the score we got and still come out with the belief we could win it was fantastic.

“We can gain a lot of confidence from a game like that. I think the bowlers have been fantastic for us all year and were again on Sunday. Credit to them and the fielding was brilliant too.”

At Attenborough, chasing 204-9, Papplewick coasted home at 209-0 with Brent Williams 120 not out and McCann 80 not out.

“It was a really good win against Attenborough who have some really good players,” said Trevor-Jones.

“Brent has been absolutely fantastic for us this season. When he has got in he's gone big as he did again on Saturday.

“But equally pleasing was seeing Freddie McCann who is only 16 being able to bat with him.

“It's great experience to help him develop and it was really pleasing to see him get 80 not out.

“He has played some really important knocks this year so it's good to see him get some rewards.”

Papplewick will now finish in fifth spot whatever the outcome of Saturday, but Trevor-Jones said: “I think still it's a really important game for us, even though we are not going to move on the ladder.

“If we can put in another good performance against them it just shows we can match it with those top teams.

“Although there were times this season when we were aiming for bigger things, I think we can look back and see we have closed the gap between us and some of those higher ranked teams like Kimberley, Cuckney and Cavaliers.