Prepare for lift off: Less than a week until Trent Rockets return

The Hundred 2025 season kicks off tomorrow with the first ball of the competition being bowled at Lord’s, when London Spirit takes on Oval Invincibles and cricket fans across the country have been rejoicing at the return of crickets most thrilling tournament.

Excitement levels are sky high in Nottingham as the Trent Rockets prepare to make their long awaited return to Trent Bridge in just under a week’s time, where they will be looking to make a statement against Northern Superchargers in their first home fixture of this year’s The Hundred competition.

Each fixture will allow fans to feast their eyes on two enthralling cricket encounters with back-to-back women’s and men’s games, alongside family friendly entertainment, and headline music acts that promise to offer an all-round spectacular experience.

This year’s Trent Bridge fixtures include:

Act Fast to Secure Your Tickets

Sunday 10 th August vs Northern Superchargers – The action begins against Yorkshire based Northern Superchargers. The opener promises to be an unmissable night, with enhanced entertainment to welcome fans back to Trent Bridge in style.

– The action begins against Yorkshire based Northern Superchargers. The opener promises to be an unmissable night, with enhanced entertainment to welcome fans back to Trent Bridge in style. Saturday 16 th August vs Southern Brave – A chance for the men’s team to avenge last season’s loss, and the women’s team to build on their emphatic 24-run win.

– A chance for the men’s team to avenge last season’s loss, and the women’s team to build on their emphatic 24-run win. Tuesday 19th August vs Oval Invincibles – A major test against the competition’s most successful side. The Invincibles women and men have each won The Hundred twice, with the men chasing a third consecutive title in 2025, so expect an intense battle!

– A major test against the competition’s most successful side. The Invincibles women and men have each won The Hundred twice, with the men chasing a third consecutive title in 2025, so expect an intense battle! Wednesday 27th August vs Birmingham Phoenix – A fierce derby clash with local pride on the line to close out the home campaign. The Rockets men will look to overturn last year’s narrow defeat while the women aim for another derby victory to close out the series

To celebrate the countdown to this year’s competition and build further excitement across Nottingham, star players from Trent Rockets joined in the celebrations at the city’s iconic Splendour Festival, for a memorable weekend of music, sport, and family friendly entertainment, all of which embody the essence of The Hundred series. Fans also had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take part in cricket themed activities with their heroes and create memories that will last a lifetime.

The announcement of this year’s star-studded music lineup further showcases that The Hundred is going bigger than ever before, with an array of local talent set to bring the house down with a series of showstopping performances.

Four-piece indie pop band, The Harbours, will be the first act to take Trent Bridge by storm on August 10, followed by the upcoming Experimental pop artist bexx, and Mansfield based indie rock band The Publics - before the local rock inspired group GIRLBAND! closes the series on August 27 when the Rockets take on rivals Birmingham Phoenix.

Rockets Players With Fans at the Splendour Festival

Fan favourite and men’s captain, David Willey commented: “I’ve loved playing in The Hundred over the past four years, and I’m excited to be leading such a strong group of players!

“We’ve got a great squad and coaching staff, so I’m looking forward to putting on a show in front of a packed Trent Bridge, and I am confident this team can bring some success this year.”

Fans can expect a vibrant mix of fast-paced cricket, live entertainment, and family friendly fun. Matchday tickets are selling fast and can be secured now from £21 for adults, £5 for under-16s and infants (0-3) go free.