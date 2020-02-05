Promotion remains the aim for Linby Colliery Welfare this season... even if that means going into the great unknown.

Andy Tring's side are among a handful of sides from the Central Midlands League's South and North Divisions who have applied to go up next season.

But a proposed reshuffle of the footballing pyramid this summer means that, were Linby successful in their promotion bid, question marks would remain over which division they would be promoted into.

"We don't know exactly where we would be playing if we went up," Tring told The Dispatch.

"But promotion is something we want to achieve this season."

Linby currently sit fourth in the South Division, on a fine run that has seen them unbeaten in the league since October 12, a run of 10 matches.

Saturday’s scheduled fixture against Teversal Reserves was postponed due to the weather conditions, meaning the current run stands at six wins and four draws.

"We're having a good season. If we don't win then we seem to draw at the moment," Tring added.

"It's hard to keep the same team due to work commitments. A couple of the lads work weekend-on, weekend-off.

"But we're lucky that we've got reserve team management that help."

Creating a one-club ethos was something Tring was keen on creating when he arrived at Linby.

And he believes it is paying off.

"With us and the reserves, it used to be us and them under the previous management," he said.

“I didn't want that. I wanted us to be all in together. We train together and work together.

"It's better that way and makes it easier for anyone who does step up to the first team."

Right now, the plan is for the club to finish as high as possible.

“We’ve played Sherwood Colliery twice and drawn both games,” Tring added.

“I told the lads they’ve played the best team in this division and not been beaten either time.

“They need to remember things like that. It would be nice if we can keep this run going for as long as possible.”