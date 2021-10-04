A Hucknall ladies' football team has made a comeback - four years after being forced to fold

The new Sports Gateway Community Ladies.

They were formerly known as Rolls Royce Ladies and were going for about eight years.

They folded four years ago but have sprung back to life this season as Sports Gateway Community Ladies, named after a sports college that was based at Rolls Royce.

“But eventually we just couldn't get enough players to raise a squad and a lot of the girls left and we went our separate ways,” said secretary Mandy Shore, who has revived the club with manager Colin Craske.

“A lot of our players moved on to Mansfield Town

" But the original manager then said he wanted to set up again and we now have a great little team going.

“Myself and Colin put it all back together again and we both have daughters in the team who were also in the original Rolls team.

“We have five of the original side back together as well as new players, many from Mansfield way, and we are doing really well at the minute.”

This is their first season in the Notts Girls & Ladies League Division Two, still playing at Rolls Royce, and after losing their first two games made it third time lucky by beating Bingham Ladies 2-1.

They also have a sponsor on board in Linby Vans.

They train on a Thursday night at Rolls Royce (8.30-9.30) and play their games on a Sunday. New players are welcome to turn up.

“We just have a basic first team squad right now,” said Mandy.

“We would like to get enough in for a reserve team which would give us players who could step in if needed. But it's hard work getting players in this area.

“If we got enough youngsters here I can't see why we wouldn't put together a junior team too as well.

"We just want to get as high as we can.

“This is now a cracking side, better than what we had first time around. “The new players are older and understand.