A new date in the diary for Mansfield Town's trip to Hartlepool United
Mansfield Town’s trip to Hartlepool United in Sky Bet League Two has been given a new date.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 2:19 pm
The fixture will now take place on Tuesday, March 29 with a 7.45pm kick-off.
The match was originally set for Saturday, February 5, but the home side now have an FA Cup fourth round tie at Premier League side Crystal Palace that day instead.
Ticket details for the rearranged game are yet to be confirmed.