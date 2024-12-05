Aaron Lamb closing in on Hucknall Town return after 19-month injury nightmare

Hucknall Town winger Aaron Lamb is now closing in on a return to playing after suffering one of the worst injuries a footballer can endure.

Skilful midfielder Lamb, who had been with Yellows for two seasons before succumbing to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the play off final at Birstall United in April last year.

It was a match that Yellows won to clinch promotion to Step 5 football and a great day.

But it was also one tinged with heartache as Lamb had to withdraw from the match right at the beginning of the second half after the injury following a harsh tackle halfway through the first half.

Tough days ahead - Aaron Lamb post knee operation

Lamb needed five minutes of treatment before coming off and recalls: “I felt the crunch of the tackle and went down with the worst pain I have ever felt in my life.

“Somehow I managed to continue for the rest of the half and, although my knee was swollen at half-time, it was such a big match I was determined to continue in the second half.

However, after getting on to the pitch and attempting a warm up run, I knew I could not continue.

“But I did stay for the remainder of the match and joined in the celebrations of what was a fantastic occasion for the club.”

Aaron Lamb in past action for Hucknall Town.

Lamb woke up the next day in pain and was only able to walk with the aid of crutches.

Despite an X-Ray that didn't show anything major, Lamb continued to be troubled and decided to get a private MRI scan.

Following that he received the huge blow which confirmed he had a complete rupture of his ACL.

Speaking of the moment he received the devastating news, he said: “It was always my biggest fear as it is for a lot of football players.

Laid up in hospital - difficult days for Aaron Lamb.

“It gets sent to you on a report. There were a few paragraphs then at the end it said a complete rupture of the ACL.

“I was on a train at the time and I just stared at the words in disbelief as I was able to walk okay at that time.

“If I was to sum up the feeling at that point in one word it would be scary.

“I looked forward all week to playing football and seeing the lads and I was now faced with not knowing if I would ever play football again.

In love with Hucknall Town, Aaron Lamb is now closing in on a return.

“I couldn't really comprehend what had happened.”

An operation to repair the damaged ligament took place on 2nd January this year and following this operation he was told that it would be at least nine to 12 months before he would be able to consider playing again.

Many footballers recover from an ACL, but on the other hand, that type of injury has also ended many careers too – and Lamb had to accept it could go either way for him.

He had conversations with his dad at the time, who made it clear that it could be the end of his footballing days and Lamb appreciated that this discussion was necessary in preparing for the worst.

“I understand why my dad had that conversation with me, but I know how hard I work at football, what I eat and all aspects of maintaining my fitness and if anyone was going to take the rehabilitation process seriously, it would be me,” he said.

“So I tried not to let the prospect of not playing again be a thought in my mind and I was determined to do everything I could to get back to playing again.

New Hucknall boss Tris Whitman looking forward to having Aaron Lamb available.

“I was committed to do every exercise and everything that was asked of me to get back to playing for Yellows again.”

For last season and this season so far, Lamb has been seen frequently at matches, his love for the club never deteriorating.

And he is grateful for all the support he has had from so many, including fellow players, the managers over that period and the club's management team as well as supporters and importantly the two club physios that have worked with him, both Jesika Virdi last season and Marcus Verney, the current physio.

“It is really hard from the sidelines,” he said.

“I am not sure which is the hardest - when the lads are doing well or when they are in poor form.

“They are your friends on that pitch and you just want to get on the pitch and help them.

“I love the club and I love playing for the fans and it's been really hard.”

So after 18 months of rehabilitation, last week saw some wonderful news for Lamb when his surgeon gave him the news that he could resume full contact training.

Lamb had been involved in training over the past eight weeks but was not able to engage in full contact tackles until he was given the go-ahead.

Lamb explained: “It is pure elation.

“When I was told I can't play football it didn't seem real, my life revolved around playing and so when I was told I can resume full contact playing it doesn't seem real again, it hasn't really sunk in yet.

“When I got the news I walked back to my car with an ear to ear grin on my face. It was pure elation just knowing that I can play again.”

So with the nightmare behind him and a couple of months of non-contact training in the bag, and a full-on training session last Thursday Lamb is eager to get himself to a position where he is a serious contender for selection very soon.

In his mind he is about there and said: “I have been involved in training for the last two months and I have also had a number of one to one training sessions.

“So I am ready to be included in the squad when the manager is ready for me and I back myself to be in the squad very soon.”

Hucknall skipper Aaron Short, who has played with Lamb since he joined the squad, has the utmost respect for him and is pleased to see him back.

“I think I join everyone in welcoming 'Tik Tok' back to the squad after 18 months on the sideline - the last game being that memorable play-off winning finale,” he smiled.

“It's been a long road to recovery for him but he's put the hard work in, been patient, done what he's been asked of by the specialists, and hopefully he can produce the same qualities that made him a fans' favourite from two years ago.

“He brings with him bags of energy, both on and off the pitch and it will be good to have him back in the mix where he belongs. He is a top lad.”

New Hucknall manager Tris Whitman added: “It’s been nice to welcome back Aaron into training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

“He has started to increase his load and intensity in training in preparation to bring him back into first team contention in the near future.

“Hopefully the addition of a few friendly fixtures over the coming weeks will aid his recovery and conditioning in his quest to return to full fitness.

“Aaron has been really eager to get back to playing after his injury frustration and will surely be a boost to the squad in the coming weeks.”