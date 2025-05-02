Nottingham Forest missed the chance to go third after defeat to Brentford last night.Nottingham Forest missed the chance to go third after defeat to Brentford last night.
AI predicts the Premier League's top five as Nottingham Forest suffer Champions League blow in battle with Man City, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa

Forest missed the chance to go third in the table following defeat at home to Brentford last night.

The 2-0 defeat leaves Forest in sixth spot with five teams battling it out for the remaining three Champions League qualification places.

Forest trave to Crystal Palace on Monday before a home game with Leicester on May 11 should bring three crucial points. They then travel to West Ham before a potentially decisive home game with Chelsea on the final day of the season.

So who will win the race for Champions League places behind Liverpool and Arsenal?

This is where a supercomputer – run by footballwebpages.co.uk – now expects Forest to finish.

90pts (+51)

1. Liverpool

90pts (+51) Photo: Getty Images

76pts (+38)

2. Arsenal

76pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

71pts (+27)

3. Manchester City

71pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

69pts (+22)

4. Newcastle United

69pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

