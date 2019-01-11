Aitor Karanka leaves Nottingham Forest

Aitor Karanka has left his position as Nottingham Forest manager.

A club statement said Forest had accepted the Spaniard’s request to be released from his existing contract.

It ends weeks of growing speculation that Karanka was going to be sacked by the club following a downturn in results.

Simon Ireland has been placed in charge of first-team affairs until a new manager is appointed.

A club statement said: “Terms of departure have been agreed. Both parties wish each other every success for the future. There will be no further comment from either party.”