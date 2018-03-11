Aitor Karanka says Nottingham Forest are growing all the time after draw with Derby County

Forest boss Aitor Karanka feels his side are growing all the time after their draw with Derby County.

Forest failed to register a single shot on target as the fixture ended 0-0 for the first time since 1906.

But Karanka hailed the result and performance as another step in the right direction.

“I think it was a fair result,” he said. “It is another game to keep growingf and keep building the team.

“We could not score today, but we competed againt one of the best teams in the league.

Gary Rowett critical of referee after draw with Forest

“We have just been together for one momnth and players are playing together and competing together.

“It is frusrating not to score, but the more we train and the more we play the more we can score.

“It is difficult to manage these games, but the main thing for us is the rush of the crowd.

“The crowd were excited, they want games like this. It is nice for me because it feels like we are going forward.”

Derby enjoyed the better chances and could have taken the lead on the stroke of half-time when Costel Pantilimon made two brilliant saves to deby David Nugent and Tom Lawrence.

The Rams were reduced to ten men with nine minutes to go when Tom Huddleston was given his second yellow card for a foul on Lee Tomlin.