Alex MacDonald makes Mansfield Town comeback in reserves’ defeat

Alex MacDonald came through the first 45 minutes of his return from long term injury in this afternoon’s 3-1 Central League reserves defeat at Rotherham United.

It was a big step forward for the combative midfielder, who has suffered frustrating setbacks on the way back to fitness.

Stags also gave 45 minutes to new signing Ben Tomlinson.

Mansfield were ahead at the break through a Keaton Ward penalty, won by Tomlinson.

But the Millers were 2-1 up inside the first 11 minutes after the interval through Newel and Vassell with Etia wrapping it up eight minutes from time.