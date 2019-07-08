Alex MacDonald scan all-clear has given everyone a lift at Mansfield Town says boss John Dempster

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster said the all-clear scan on midfielder Alex MacDonald’s knee has given him and the whole squad a lift.

When MacDonald had to fly home early from the Stags’ pre-season training camp with what was believed to be a recurrence of a knee injury that sidelined him for much of last season, Dempster admitted the player was very upset, which had been distressing for his team mates too..

“We got Macca straight home as he was quite emotional about where he felt he was with the injury,” said Dempster.

“He said it felt very similar to the two times he has had problems before.

“But we have just had some great news that the scan is clear.

“It’s given me a lift and it’s certainly given the squad a lift. But I think Macca is dancing on the roof. He is absolutely buzzing.”

Dempster added: “He is a vibrant character – a really positive person in the dressing room – and he was even considering flying back out, he was that excited.

“I am really pleased for Macca. To see him when he was leaving to go home he was really down, emotional and quite upset.

“So to speak to him on the phone when he got the news was a real positive.”