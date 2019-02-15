Alex MacDonald still on the mend despite missing Mansfield Town reserve game

Mansfield Town midfielder Alex MacDonald missed out on reserve team action this week, but is still getting ever closer to fitness and a first team return.

With the current first team squad training back at the One Call Stadium this week to get some time on grass ahead of the Notts County derby on Saturday, the reserve game planned on grass had to be moved back up to the training ground where only the 3G surface is currently playable and not suitable for MacDonald’s recovery.

“We will make sure we get his distances in him,” said manager David Flitcroft.

“He has been in all weekend to do his work and trained well yesterday.

“He has been out a long time and we are just making sure we are getting the work into him.

“He wants to do the work – that’s one thing with Macca. He loves being on the training ground and in and around the lads.

“We just have to make sure he doesn’t break down when he comes back. His body has got to be strong. That’s what we are working on at the minute.”