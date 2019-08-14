Alistair Smith can go all the way says Mansfield Town boss John Dempster as big clubs keep an eye on midfield prospect

Mansfield Town manager John Dempster believes young midfielder Alistair Smith can go all the way in the game if he continues to listen and learn.

Dempster said bigger clubs were constantly monitoring the progress of the 20-year-old, who made his second start in the first team in last night’s Carabao Cup penalties defeat by Morecambe.

“Alistair’s performance was a real positive. Sometimes he can shift the ball a bit quicker,” said Dempster.

ALISTAIR SMITH ON HIS MORECAMBE OUTING AND HOPES FOR THE SEASON



“But the fact he has the bravery to get on it and he’s got the bravery to step up and take a penalty in a pressure cooker situation is a massive bonus.

“I am constantly getting enquiries about him from clubs from higher divisions.

“He is a real talent and a real prospect. He showed some great qualities tonight.

“Yes, he made a couple of mistakes, but so did our senior pros.

“He is a player that has got a bright future.

“He can certainly play higher than this level.

“But he will have to prove himself first at this level before he moves anywhere else.”

Former academy manager Dempster added: “He is a player I have known for four years now, which has gone quickly. He has the right temperament, he’s got technical ability, and he is a willing learner.

“So he has all the attributes to be a top player. I think he will be one.

“As long as he stays grounded and humble I think he will go a long way.”