All eyes on league now for Hucknall Town after FA Vase exit at Kimberley MW

The Yellows went down 3-0 and Ingle said all attention now quickly turned to trying to make it four league wins in a row at Clifton All Whites this Saturday.

“I said after the game, the league is our real focus if we're being realistic about what we are trying to achieve this year,” said Ingle.

“The Vase is a bit of a one hit.

Action from Hucknall Town's defeat at Kimberley MW.

"You take it as you can, but my personal focus is on the league and, to be fair, I think I could say that of the players too.”

On Saturday's task, he added: “Clifton will be busy as they have quite a young side.

"I know one of their managers and I know the type of football he plays, so it won't be easy.

"We just have to have the right attitude and mentality to turn up and get a result. We just have to to work hard.”

Hucknall are ahead of Clifton on goal difference, both having won four, drawn one, and lost one.

At Kimberley, the Yellows went behind against the run of play on 33 minutes when a James Shaw shot from 20 yards took a slight deflection off a defender and looped up over Louis Kinnerley in the Hucknall goal.

Just 13 minutes from the end sub Matt Dickinson then set up Louis Nicholson to score his first goal for Kimberley, slotting under the keeper.

And when Nathan Banton was fouled in the box on 80 minutes, up stepped James Shaw to convert from the spot and seal a convincing win for the home side.

“They scored from a deflected goal when we were on top and we should have had a penalty as well before that – the player was chopped down but it was totally ignored,” said Ingle.

“It was just one of those days. We had a 20-minute spell but couldn't capitalise on any chances.

“We were 1-0 down at half-time and we hoped we could just pick it up again. But we couldn't seem to get going. We were gaining a bit of momentum when a penalty killed us.