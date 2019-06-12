All quiet on signings at Mansfield Town, but what are League Two rivals up to?

With no news coming out of Mansfield Town on new signings, it has also been a relatively quite week among the Stags’ League Two rivals so far.

Perhaps the most eye-catching was Oldham Athletic appointing former Monaco boss Laurent Banide as their new head coach on a one-year deal.

The Latics have been without a manager since former Manchester United star Paul Scholes left after just 31 days in March, with Pete Wild taking temporary charge.

Banide, 51, was most recently in charge of Umm Salal in Qatar.

Another managerial appointment has seen Ryan Lowe, whose crisis-ravaged Bury pipped Stags to promotion last season, jump ship and drop back down to manage a Plymouth Argyle side in need of a League Two lift after relegation.

With the Shakers having major financial problems, Lowe, who spent three spells as a player at Gigg Lane and a season as manager, believes his decision to drop down a division is the right one.

At least Stags will not have to try to keep Tranmere Rovers’ League Two top scorer James Norwood quiet after the 28-year-old signed a three year at Ipswich Town with the option of a further 12 months.

Norwood helped Rovers to back-to-back promotions from National League to League One after joining in 2015.

Macclesfield Town midfielder Adam Dawson, 26, has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the Silkmen.

Dawson actually joined the club from Chester in January but was ineligible to play, having also played for AFC Telford United earlier last season.

Elsewhere, Crewe Alexandra have signed winger Daniel Powell on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 28-year-old’s contract at Northampton had expired and he becomes Crewe’s second signing of the summer.

Newport County have added Millwall goalkeeper Tom King to their squad.

King, a former England U16 and U17 international, has signed a two year deal with the beaten League Two play-off finalists.

Meanwhile, Swindon Town have landed central midfielder Adam May on a season-long loan from Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old arrives at the County Ground after 15 league appearances for his parent club.

Carlisle United have signed former Aston Villa striker Harry McKirdy.

The 22-year-old left Villa Park at the end of the season and has agreed a one-year deal with Carlisle.

McKirdy did not make a first-team appearance for Villa and had loan spells at Stevenage, Crewe and Newport, coming as as a substitute in the penalties play-off semi-final win at Mansfield.

With National League champions Leyton Orient in turmoil after the sudden death of boss Justin Edinburgh, it’s hard to know how quickly they can get their strengthening done but you can be sure fellow Football League new boys Salford City will catch the eye with their huge budget and pull off some coups.

Stags new boss John Dempster is expected back at the club next week after a holiday but will be in no mood to rush anything with very few signings needed and the transfer window not closing until 2nd September.