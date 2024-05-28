All the latest done deals, transfer rumours and plenty more from League One and Two here
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Tuesday May 28.
Clubs fight it out for Leonard
Ambitious Wrexham are set to join the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard this summer transfer window, battling the likes of Championship sides Hull City, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle for his signature.
The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, which has prompted his current club to slash the price down to £300,000 for his services, according to TeamTalk.
One for you Peterborough fans
Peterborough United will make the short trip to Stamford for a pre-season friendly on Friday 26th July (7.30pm) as preparations continue for the new Sky Bet League One campaign, which will get underway in August.
Charlton closing in?
The South London Press are reporting that Charlton Athletic are hoping to have a 'deal wrapped up' for Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards this week.
The club are hoping to make two transfer announcements, with Luke Berry also in talks after being released by Luton Town.
The right man for Cheltenham?
Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City midfielder Michael Flynn is reportedly a leading contender for the vacant Cheltenham Town job.
The 43-year-old left Swindon Town in January, less than 12 months after penning a two-year contract at the County Ground. However, reports have suggested he could be in line for a return to the dugout.
Another EFL call-up by Sierra Leone
Kamil Conteh has been called up to the Sierra Leone national team for their World Cup qualifiers against Djibouti and Burkina Faso next month.
With eight caps to his name, it's the first time the Bristol Rovers midfielder will represent his country since March last year having missed out on the last four squads.
Stylish or not up to much?
This is Gillingham’s new commemorative away kit for the 2024/25 campaign.
International call-up
Charlton Athletic forward Daniel Kanu has been named in the Sierra Leone squad for their June World Cup qualifiers.
The 19-year-old made his international debut for the Leone Stars in November 2023 – coming on as a second-half substitute for ex-Addicks winger Sullay Kaikai.
How's this for a change of pace?
Former MK Dons winger Carl Baker will be up close and personal at the US Open golf next month.
He will feature in the major on the bag for Robert Rock at Pinehurst in North Carolina next month.
Three promotions in a row?
Rob McElhenney has shared that Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson and the players already fancy their chances of challenging for promotion again next season.
He has been speaking to The Mirror.
The League One newcomers are 4/1 fourth favourites with SkyBet to get promoted.
It’s an exciting time for these two Walsall youngsters