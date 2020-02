Mansfield Town assistant manager Joe Dunne met the media this morning to speak of the importance of Stags’ next two games against fellow strugglers.

He also spoke about the club’s transfer deadline day dealings and the possibility of bolstering the squad further with free agent signings as well as updating everyone on current injuries, including Alex MacDonald.

John Lomas at the One Call Stadium.

New midfielder Jack Evans also spoke at the meeting.

On this video, Chad sports editor John Lomas summarises the press conference.