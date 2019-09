Mansfield Town boss John Dempster told the media he believed his side had finally turned the corner after a difficult start to the season at this morning’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s game with Plymouth.

He also gave fantastic news on keeper Bobby Olejnik and bright news on strikers Craig Davies and Nicky Maynard as they battle back from injury.

Here Chad sports editor John Lomas summarises the meeting.

