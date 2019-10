Mansfield Town boss John Dempster spoke at today’s press conference of how important it was to make it back-to-back wins when Oldham visit on Saturday.

He also updated everyone on injuries and, like Alex MacDonald and Drewe Broughton, who both attended, also spoke candidly about his feelings on World Mental Health Day today.

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas summarises an emotional meeting with all the very latest Stags news live from the RH Academy.