All the latest Mansfield Town news live ahead of Saturday’s promotion showdown at Stadium MK

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft and midfield ace Jacob Mellis met the media at this morning’s press conference at England’s St George’s Park HQ where Stags have been training this week.

Flitcroft gave his thoughts on Saturday’s promotion showdown at MK Dons while Mellis said this was the nearest he had ever come to a promotion in a career that has seen him play in all four divisions, though he has twice suffered relegation.

Here Chad sports editor John Lomas summarises the meeting via Facebook Live.