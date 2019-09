Mansfield Town boss John Dempster spoke about the importance of Saturday’s game with Scunthorpe, his summer transfers and his bid to overturn Ryan Sweeney’s red card in this morning’s press conference.

Skipper Krystian Pearce also faced the press and held his hands up for Exeter’s winner last weekend and said players were letting the manager down.

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas summarises the meeting live afterwards from the RH Academy.