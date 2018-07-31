All the latest Mansfield Town news to come from press conference this morning

Mansfield Town bosss David Flitcroft will meeet the media this morning at 9.10am for a press conference to preview the trip to Yeovil and give us the latest transfer news on Danny Rose and Lee Angol ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

He will also look back on Saturday’s fine opening win over Newport.

As soon as the conference has ended we will bring you up to date with all the latest news from the club via a Facebook Live broadcast from the stadium which will then be available on the Chad web site www.chad.co.uk