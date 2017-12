Mansfield Town boss promised changes in his side this weekend when he met the local media for his latest press conference at the One Call Stadium today.

He spoke about a team meeting today to dissect the Crawley defeat, gave us the latest on the injuries to Kane Hemmings and Joel Byrom and also the latest on loanee Hemming’s future with the club.

Here in this Facebook Live broadcast from the ground, Chad sports editor John Lomas goes back over the main points from the conference.