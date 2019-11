Mansfield Town assistant boss Lee Glover and defender Ryan Sweeney represented the club at this morning’s press conference ahead of the trip to troubled Macclesfield on Saturday.

Glover spoke of Stags getting through in two cup competitions and the search for a third win in a row inside eight days, about his time at cash-stricken Macc, the increased competition for players and all the latest injury news.

Here, Chad sports editor John Lomas summarises the meeting live from the RH Academy.