Anderlecht target Leeds United striker, Preston bid for Derby County defender, Nottingham Forest ready to raid Aberdeen - and the rest of Friday's Championship rumours

Anderlecht's new manager Vincent Kompany is eyeing up a move for Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe, and will look to test the club's resolve with a £7m bid. (Daily Mail)

Preston North End are believed to have submitted a bid for Derby County defender Max Lowe, as Alex Neil looks to secure more options at the back. (Football Insider)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has claimed he's keen to keep defender Scott McKenna at the club, despite rumoured interest from Nottingham Forest. (Evening Express)

Middlesbrough are said to have joined the race to sign ex-Scotland international Alan Hutton, who was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season. (Hartlepool Mail)

Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Matt Clarke is set for a medical at Derby County, ahead of a loan move following his summer switch to the Seagulls (The Argus)

Former Stoke City boss Gary Rowett has admitted he's interested in the Sheffield Wednesday job, but has claimed he's yet to hold talks with the Owls. (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Leeds United look like they could be back in the running to land Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey, after his move to Caykur Rizespor collapsed. (HITC)

Crystal Palace are set to beat Cardiff City to Real Betis winger Victor Camarasa, who spent last season on loan with the Bluebirds. (Daily Mail)

Birmingham City are said to be out of the running to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, with club's £15m asking price also putting off Stoke City. (Football League World)