Andy Tring keen for Linby to keep up unbeaten start to season

Linby boss Andy Tring wants his side to pick where they left off.

Linby saw their planned match against Sherwood Colliery’s reserves fall foul to COVID on Saturday.

The Church Lane side are currently unbeaten in their first seven Central Midlands Football League South Division fixtures.

“It was disappointing not to play, some of the results went our way which was positive,” he said.

“We are still unbeaten and the lads are really taking it on board and they want to keep it that way.

“Once we get everyone back we can more than compete with everyone in the league.

“The longer we can keep the run going the better it will be for confidence.”

Linby travel to face Nottingham on Saturday, with Tring knowing his side will face a tough encounter.

“It is going to be a tough game,” he said. “They just lost 3-2 to Mickleover Reserves who are a good side.

“We had a tough game against Hilton who are down the bottom so I'm not looking at the league yet.

“Hopefully we can get a win but I think it will be hard work. We have all got to be up for it and hopefully they will be buzzing to get playing again.”

Linby go into the game with a number of key players injured and places being filled by the reserves stepping up.

But it is a move which does not hold Tring with any fears.

“The reserves have had a few bad results lately, but we have been taking two or three of their best players,” he said.

“The reserves who have stepped up have been key to our unbeaten run. We have combined the reserves and the first time now, it is one club and we train together.