Angol back as Stags send strong side to vandalism-hit Clipstone

Striker Lee Angol will be part of a very experienced Mansfield Town side for tonight’s friendly at NCEL Premier Division neighbours Clipstone (7pm).

Stags boss Steve Evans agreed to send a side up to help raise money for the Cobras after they were hit with £2,000 of damage by vandals at the Worksop Van Hire Stadium last month.

Angol is on his way back from injury and Evans hopes he and several others use tonight’s match to press their claims for a place in Sunday’s FA Cup home clash with Guiseley.

“It will be a good side tonight with lots of lads who have played League football last season and this season,” said Evans.

“Like in the Checkatrade Trophy, players tonight are going to get a wonderful opportunity to play in the FA Cup on Sunday – the most magical cup competition in world football.

“There will be the likes of Pearce, Mirfin, Digby, Atkinson, Butcher, Angol, Sterling-James, Anderson, Hamilton, and Potter.

“I will use it purely for minutes, competitive action, and giving players the opportunity to be selected on Sunday.

“You look at the likes of David Mirfin, who has just come back from injury, he’s trained really well all week, but nothing beats a game.

“Krystian Pearce was our best player for five or six games leading up to his suspension and he’s lost his position in the team to Diamond and Bennett.

“Mal Benning – what an opportunity to stake a claim for Sunday. He has trained really, really well the last few days.

“Lee Angol will probably play no more than 30 minutes, 45 maximum. But, again, he has trained for four or five days.

“Paul Anderson’s last appearance was at Port Vale where he was excellent in a 4-0 win.”

Evans was delighted to be able to help the Cobras in their plight.

“It’s a local club that suffered an act that is not what we are all about in and around Mansfield so we’re going to try to help them,” he said.

“Any Stags fans around tonight - it’s an opportunity to see what will be a League Two team every day of the week if not higher.

“Come along and see it, enjoy it, and I am sure the lads at Clipstone will treat it the way we should. It should be a good evening.

“It’s a 7pm kick-off so don’t be turning up at 7.45 as you’ll have missed the first half.”

One player who won’t be risked tonight is striker Kane Hemmings, who missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Chesterfield.

“We are hoping he will be fit for Sunday, but he won’t play tonight,” said Evans.

“We are expecting him back into training on Friday. I don’t think there is any doubt we missed Kane on Saturday against Chesterfield.

“He led the line with some real guile and expertise at Port Vale and Stevenage and he’s had a good little run of form in finding the net.

“When you’re in that run of form you want to be playing.

“But a few fibres in his calf were stretched and tight and we just can’t take a risk with him. You run the risk of being out for six weeks and not six days. But he has a really good chance for Sunday.”