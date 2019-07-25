Are Lincoln City and Salford City set to table a bid for Mansfield Town skipper Krystian Pearce?

With just over a week to go to the big kick-off, Lincoln City and Salford City are both being linked with a late move for Mansfield Town skipper Krystian Pearce.

Web site Football Insider suggests League One new boys Lincoln and wealthy League Two newcomers Salford are both looking to strengthen their defensive options before the close of the transfer window and have both targeted a move for the Mansfield centre back.

Sources at Salford and Lincoln have told Football Insider that both sides have set their sights on the 29-year-old after his impressive season saw him an ever present and win a place in the PFA League Two Team of the Year.

Pearce is entering the final year of his contract at Mansfield but the web site claims Lincoln and Salford are ready to test Stags’ resolve to hang onto the 29-year-old by tabling bids.

The former Birmingham man has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the lower leagues, having made over 400 first-team appearances in his career to date, 223 of which have come in the fourth tier of English football.