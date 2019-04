Our photographer was on hand to capture these faces in the crowd, but is there anyone you know?

Mansfield Town fans during the defeat at Oldham jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Mansfield Town fans during the defeat at Oldham. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Mansfield Town fans during the defeat at Oldham. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Mansfield Town fans during the defeat at Oldham. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more