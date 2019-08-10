Are you in our Mansfield Town fans gallery?

Stags fans saw agame to remember today as Mansfield battled back from 2-0 down to draw with Morecambe.

Read what John Dempster had to say here and read the match report here

Stags fans before the 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

Stags fans before the 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

Stags fans before the 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

Stags fans before the 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

Stags fans before the 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

Stags fans before the 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

Stags fans before the 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

Stags fans before the 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

Stags fans before the 2-2 draw with Morecambe.