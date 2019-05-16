Attack-minded Mansfield Town will gets ‘bums off seats’ with excitement vows new boss John Dempster

New Mansfield Town boss John Dempster has promised an attacking side that will gets ‘bums on seats’ and then ‘get bums off seats’ with excitement.

But he also vowed the Stags would be solid, balanced, good in both boxes and anything but a soft touch.

As fans ponder what formations and style their new-look side will have next season, he said: “I want to be attacking but equally I want to have a good balance.

“If you look at the sides that got promoted automatically this season – and even if you go back four or five season from League Two – they’ve had a good balance.

“I don’t want to be a soft touch. I want to be strong at set plays for and against. This is League Two football so we need to be strong in both boxes.

“But the most important thing is getting bums on seats and then getting those bums off seats with excitement.

“Hopefully we can create chances, score goals and really get that balance right.”

He added: “I am a big believer in doing the basics well – it’s a great foundation. “If you are not playing so well but you’re doing the basics, the likelihood is you’ll still pick up points.

“There will be no rocket science behind it. There will be lots of planning and preparation and I also expect players to take ownership.

“There is no coaching manual or session you can put on for when a player swings on a sixpence and put it into the top corner. That’s playing on instinct and I will encourage my players to do that also.”