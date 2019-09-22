Away defeat in top of the table clash

Basford’s four-match unbeaten run came to an end as they went down 2-0 away at new leaders South Shields in a top of the table NPL Premier Division clash.

Jordan Hunter got the first goal for the home side.

The energetic right back beat Ryan Wilson and Stefan Galinski before firing past Kieran Preston at his near post with 15 minutes played.

Both sides played good possession football, but neither could create many meaningful chances.

The Mariners doubled their lead early in the second half when Josh Gillies tapped home from close range.

Despite a much improved second half, Basford could not get a goal.

Josh Law had the best chance but he headed wide while unmarked at the back post.

The defeat left Basford third, level on points with South Shields and Whitby Town