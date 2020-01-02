Basford are frustrated by Grantham in 2020 opener

Basford United started 2020 with a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Grantham Town on New Year’s Day.

The hosts dominated for most of the game but were denied on several occasions by visiting ‘keeper Adnan Kanuric.

Basford made four changes from the side that were beaten by Hyde United in their previous game. James Reid, Dom Roma, Ash Worsfold and Ryan Wilson all came into the starting line-up while Courey Grantham and Nat Watson dropped to the bench with Liam Bateman and Cieron Keane not involved.

Basford started brightly and with just two minutes on the clock they almost went ahead. A cross from the left dropped to Reid inside the area and his volley had visiting ‘keeper Kanuric scrambling across his line to turn it behind.

On ten minutes Matt Thornhill saw an effort dip inches over the cross bar, then Kane Richards’ cross turned shot was turned away at the near post by Kanuric before both Craig Westcarr and Declan Dunn fired off target for the visitors.

Richards was involved again just after the half hour mark. This time he found himself space to aim a curling effort towards the far corner only for an outstretched Kanuric to push the ball away.

Basford continued to force the issue with both Stef Galinski and Thornhill seeing efforts blocked. Jack Thomas was then inches away from opening the scoring, firing a loose ball just over the Grantham cross bar as the clock ticked down to half time.

The home side started the second half as they ended the first, on the front foot. Reid tried to catch out Kanuric who had ventured off his line but the ‘keeper recovered to catch the ball. Worsfold then beat Kanuric to the ball but could not poke it over the line and the visitors dealt with the danger.

On the hour mark the hosts were again denied by Kanuric. A good passing move saw the ball come to Richards but his drive effort was saved by the outstretched Grantham Town ‘keeper.

Worsfold then glanced a header wide of the mark after some good work by Reid down the left, before in the dying moments Thomas saw an effort well saved and then substitute Courey Grantham burst through on goal only to find the side netting in the last attack of the game.