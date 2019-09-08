Basford beaten by Matlock Town in FA Cup

Basford were knocked out of the FA Cup in their first game as they went down at the hands of Matlock Town.

Town took the lead early on through a Spencer Harrison penalty and then doubled their lead just after the hour mark thanks to Jordan Sinnott.

Liam Hearn pulled one back for Basford with ten minutes to go. Stefan Galinski was fouled in the box and Hearn converted from the spot.

Four minutes of extra time gave Basford the opportunity to push for a draw however it was not enough as Matlock held on.