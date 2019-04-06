Basford claim first away win for two months

Goals from Brad Gascoigne and Jerry Nash gave Basford their first away league win since February.

Basford claimed a 2-0 victory against Stalybridge Celtic to remain eighth in the Evo-Stik League NPL Division table.

Against the run of play Basford took a first-half advantage.

Brad Gascoigne got down low to head home from Matt Thornhill’s corner from close range just ten seconds before half-time.

Basford improved in the second half, causing the Celtic defence problems.

Jerry Nash got Basford’s second with a sweet strike in the 73rd minute after Celtic once again failed to deal with a cross.

Celtic thought they had pulled on back through Neil Kengni.

However, the striker was ruled offside as Basford ran out winners.

Basford are next in action on Tuesday night when they face Carlton Town in the Nottingham Senior Cup final at Mansfield’s Field Mill stadium.