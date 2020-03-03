Basford suffer blow to promotion hopes as Nantwich take the points

Basford United's automatic promotion hopes took a hit on Monday night after a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Nantwich Town.

Basford started the better of the two teams with two efforts from range troubling the Nantwich goalkeeper before hitting the post from a deflected cross.

Nantwich began to grow into the game as the half grew as Fuller and Varian’s link-up play caused Basford problems on numerous occasions.

With the game on a knife-edge heading into the final minutes, a goal of the season contender from Prince Haywood gave Nantwich the lead. A ball inside from out wide found Haywood unmarked on the edge of the area. The midfielder proceeded to strike the ball with the outside of his foot into the top left corner.

With Basford going all out for an equaliser, Nantwich were gifted a second as Preston’s scuffed clearance was intercepted by Malkin, the forward still had plenty to do as he lifted the ball over the ‘keeper and into the net from 40 yards out to secure the three points.