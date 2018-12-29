Basford United aim to start 2019 with a bang after defeat to Warrington Town

Basford United aim to start 2019 on the front foot when they travel to Grantham Town on New Years Day (3pm).

They lost their final game of the year to Warrington Town on Saturday.

Boss Martin Carruthers said: “It was disappointing to end the year on a loss and we will looking to start the New Year in the right way at Grantham.

“We came up short in certain areas against a very good Warrington side and will be looking to address these failings in our next game.

“We know we have the players and quality to win games, we need this quality to be applied in the right areas and at the right time.”