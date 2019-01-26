Basford United get back to winning ways

Basford United ended their run of league defeats with a deserved 2-1 win at North Ferriby thanks to goals from Lewis Carr and Nat Watson.

Playing into a stiff wind in the first period, Basford took a fifth minute lead when Carr headed in from Matt Thornhill's corner.

Watson went close with a shot, but the home side levelled eight minutes from the break, Jordan Windass heading in from a corner.

Watson then saw his header tipped over by home keeper Lewis Exell.

The second half saw Basford, with the wind at their backs, taking the game to their opponents, rattling the crossbar and the pressure eventually

paid off.

Watson shot wide, but had his reward for a fine performance on 62 minutes, when he headed in another Thornhill corner.

North Ferriby were reduced to ten men with eleven minutes remaining, Leon Smith receiving his second yellow card of the day.

Liam Hearn was close to adding a third goal, but was pulled back for an offside flag against Jack Thomas.