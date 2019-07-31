Basford United narrowly beaten by Mansfield Town U23s

Basford United lost for the first time in pre-season as they were narrowly beaten by Mansfield Town U23s at Greenwich Avenue.

Stags took the lead just after the 20-minute mark thanks to Tyrese Sinclair. They quickly doubled their lead when Jimmy Knowles latched onto a through ball and slid the ball past Dan Wallis in the Basford goal with 25 minutes played.

Knowle grabbed his second goal after breaking free on the right channel and slotting home, giving the home side a comfortable three goal cushion.

Basford fought back, Liam Hearn confidently converted a penalty on 70 minutes before Ryan Wilson’s 25-yard screamer gave Basford a lifeline.

However, Mansfield held on to secure a well-fought 3-2 victory.

Basford’s next game is away to Tamworth on Saturday 3rd August at 3pm.