Basford United prospect Kole Lambert completes move to Norwich City

Basford United youngster Kole Lambert has completed his move to Championship side Norwich City.

The 18 year-old has signed a contract with the Canaries after impressing during a trial period.

He is the latest product of the highly rated Basford United Academy to join the professional ranks.

Basford manager Martin Carruthers, who as well as managing the first team also oversees the club’s academy said: “Kole came to us after spells with a couple of clubs that didn’t really work out.

“We have worked with him and his attitude has been first class and his wish to succeed has been very impressive.

“Over the year he has been at Basford Kole has progressed from the academy to the first team and became a real fan’s favourite, the experience he has gained here will I’m sure stand him in good stead at Norwich.

“He deserves this chance and we wish him all the best.

“Kole is also setting the standard for our other players, many of whom are attracting attention from pro clubs. We stress to the players the work that needs to be done if they want to be taken on by these clubs.”