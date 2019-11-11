Basford United’s dreams of Wembley bite the dust

Basford United’s dreams of Wembley and FA Trophy glory bit the dust in a 3-1 defeat away to FC United of Manchester in the Secvond Qualifying Round on Saturday.

Steve Chettle’s boys knew they faced a tough task against a United side who sit only two places behind them in the Premier Division of the BetVictor Northern Premier League.

But it was still disappointing to see them suffer defeat, with all the goals coming in the first half.

In front of a crowd of 907, Michael Donohue opened the scoring for the home side in the 21st minute with a fantastic looping header from the edge of the box.

Five minutes later, Basford equalised when tall centre-back Brad Gascoigne jumped highest to head home from close range.

But United finished the half the stronger and regained their advantage on 32 when Paul Ennis supplied a powerful finish across goal.

It got even worse for Basford two minutes from the interval when Tunde Owolobi bagged his ninth goal in six games for the hosts. The in-form striker slotted home from a few yards out.

The visitors gave a much-improved display in the second half, but United held on and now travel to face eiher Runcorn Linnets or Prescot Cables in the next round.