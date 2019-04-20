Basford United’s slim play-off hopes end in goalless draw.

Basford United’s slim play-off hopes in the Evo Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division vanished in a goalless draw with Marine in the heat at Greenwich Avenue on Easter Saturday.

Basford had an early let-off when Brett Mbalanda put a great chance wide.

Matt Thornhill struck the post with a tenth minute free kick and minutes later Basford defender Lewis Carr’s put a header against his own upright.

Courey Grantham had the ball in the Marine net after 39 minutes, chasing a long ball and beating keeper Joe Hilton, but the goal was disallowed for a foul.

In a lively final minute of the first half Nat Watson got on the end of Thornhill’s cross, but his header was too high.

At the other end Basford keeper Kieran Preston then did well to block Craig Carney’s shot.

A lack lustre second half saw few chances, but Danny Mitchley had a chance to win it for the visitors but his shot was too high.