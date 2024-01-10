A cruel late goal robbed battling Hucknall Town of a deserved point as they were pipped 1-0 at Skegness Town in the UCL Premier Division North on Saturday.

Louis Czerwak - close to a goal.

In a game of very few clear cut chances for either team, it was Skegness that ran out winners with an 87th minute goal after a corner for Hucknall at the other end seconds before.

Both teams had their chances with Louis Czerwak coming close for Yellows on 10 minutes.

On 30 minutes Skegness did have the ball in the back of the net, but it was judged offside by the officials.

Skegness had a number of opportunities in the first half and could have taken the lead but for fine work by Alfie Smith-Eccles and Sam Dunn.

Hucknall had their own chances, namely with Czerwak minutes before the break, but the half ended all square.

Early pressure in the second half saw Smith-Eccles called in to action again along with Mason Rowley and Daniel Odunaiya, who did well to clear.

Again Skegness came close on 69 minutes, but their shot was inches over the bar.

However, on 87 minutes the Lilywhites produced the breakthrough when a big kick from keeper Caleb Pipes-Goulsbra found Gary King, who tucked the ball away.